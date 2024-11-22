 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Woman arrested for stealing ¥70 million from second home of 84-year-old man she was dating

KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 56-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing 74 million yen in cash from the second home of an 84-year-old man whom she was dating.

Police said Yayoi Sakino is accused of breaking into a house in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture, owned by a self-employed man who lives in Osaka, between around 12:30 p.m. on August 28 and around 1 p.m. the next day, and stealing approximately 74 million yen in cash, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Sakino was identified after an analysis of security camera footage outside the house. Police said Sakino has partially denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I stole some money but I didn't take that much."

The man kept cash in two places in the second home, and when he discovered that a window had been broken and money was missing, he called 110. Police said he also told them that Sakino knew he kept cash in the house.

After the robbery, Sakino is said to have purchased a detached house, paying for it with cash.

