crime

22-year-old woman arrested for stealing ¥9 mil from 51-year-old male acquaintance

KANAGAWA

Police in Ayase, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing 9 million yen from a 51-year-old man she was dating.

According to police, Hina Anzai, an office worker, stole the money from her acquaintance, who is a security guard, sometime between 10:30 p.m. on March 10 and 8 a.m. the following morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said she had spent the night in his house in Yokohama’s Kanagawa Ward.

On March 11, the man bid farewell to Anzai and went to work. Upon returning home on March 12, he discovered that 9 million yen was missing from where he had stored it. He immediately messaged Anzai on a social networking site (SNS) about the missing cash but got no response. The man subsequently filed a criminal report with police.

Anzai and the man met about three years ago through a dating website. She had stayed overnight with him twice, the second time being the night of the theft.

Police quoted the man as saying he had recently told Anzai that he possessed a large amount of cash.

