crime

Woman arrested for stealing Hermes bags after pepper spraying store clerk

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing three Hermes bags after using pepper spray on a store clerk.

According to police, the incident occurred at a high-end brand goods buyback store in Dogenzaka, Shibuya, at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. Police said the suspect, Yurie Sato, took advantage of an opportunity when the female store clerk was busy dealing with something and ran out of the store with the bags.

Sato was caught by the store clerk who chased her. She used pepper spray on the woman to try and get away but was apprehended by a male passerby.

The store clerk only sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police quoted Sato as saying, "I wanted a Hermes bag, so I just grabbed a few and ran.”

The stolen bags were worth about 3.9 million yen, police said.

1 Comment
An evildoer with her mind twisted by the materialistic world, leading her to commit this heinous crime. A long stretch inside is required.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

