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Woman arrested for stealing necklace from store in Sapporo

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SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a necklace from a store.

According to police, the woman is suspected of stealing the necklace (retail price 51,700 yen) from a department store in Chuo Ward at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported.

The woman hid the necklace inside her clothes, but a security guard witnessed the incident. He detained the woman as she was about to leave the store.

At the time, the woman reportedly had about 19,000 yen on her.

Police quoted the woman as saying, "I stole the necklace because I wanted to have it."

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