Woman arrested for stealing ¥10,000 from sleeping passenger’s bag on train

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 56-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing 10,000 yen from the shoulder bag of a sleeping female passenger aboard the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line.

According to police the incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. while the train was stopped at JR Omiya Station. The suspect, Mariko Nakagami, was seen entering a train that had just arrived at the station. Police said she sat beside a 29-year-old woman who was asleep, and lifted a 10,000 yen note from a wallet inside the woman’s open shoulder bag, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A police officer on patrol on the platform noticed Nakagami’s suspicious behavior as he peered through the train’s glass window. He arrested Nakagami before the train departed.

Police said Nakagami has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she “doesn’t know” how the cash came to be in her possession.

© Japan Today