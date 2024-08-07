 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for throwing raw eggs at neighbor's house in Gifu Prefecture

7 Comments
GIFU

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested in Kawabe town, Gifu Prefecture, for throwing raw eggs at a neighbor's house on two days.

According to police, Yoshiko Kakamu, is accused of harassing her neighbor by throwing multiple raw eggs at the house on July 19 and July 25, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police said Kakamu has denied the allegation. However, police said surveillance camera footage showed her throwing the eggs from a window of her house.

When she was put into a police car after being arrested on Wednesday, Kakamu yelled abuse at onlookers.

The woman who lives in the house next to Kakamu told local media: "At times, it was about 20 eggs. I don't know why I have to live like this. I haven't done anything to her. She started throwing eggs into my balcony and garden around the beginning of December 2019 and it has been happening regularly since then.”

Feeling in danger, the woman said she installed a security camera. Kakamu was arrested once on the same charge three years ago, but continued to commit similar acts since then.

The woman said Kakamu would dump trash on her property and call her an old hag.

The two women have been neighbors for about 20 years.

7 Comments
Well someone really took this to the EGGstreme.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Siri, show me what passes for exciting headline news in Gifu.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Doctors have confirmed that due to stress she just cracked up, apparently suffering from shell-shock.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"At times, it was about 20 eggs. I don't know why I have to live like this. I haven't done anything to her. She started throwing eggs into my balcony and garden around the beginning of December 2019 and it has been happening regularly since then.”

What's the matter? Can't take a yolk?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

You guys joke, but for this woman it's a real eggsistential crisis, so...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope the arrest have more lasting consequences this time, obviously it did not do much the first time so maybe something more serious is justified now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The two women have been neighbors for about 20 years.

I get the feeling this bad feeling started a long tamago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe she needs to get laid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

