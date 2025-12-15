Woman arrested in Mie for punching taxi driver after refusing to pay fare

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old Brazilian woman on suspicion of assaulting a 54-year-old taxi driver after she refused to pay the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday, NTV reported. Police said the woman, Aki de Souza, whose address and occupation are unknown, hit the driver multiple times in the face and upper body.

Police said the woman had taken the taxi from Isoyama Station to Kintetsu Hiratamachi Station. After arriving at her destination, she told the driver, "I don't have any money. I'll pay tomorrow.”

The driver told her to remain in the taxi and started to drive toward a police station. However, de Souza got out when the taxi stopped at a red light and fled.

The driver chased after her and when he caught up with her, she started punching him.

Police said de Souza was intoxicated when they apprehended her and that she had just 65 yen on her. Police said she has denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, "I don't know anything about it, and I didn't do it."

The taxi driver was not seriously injured, police said.

