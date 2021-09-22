Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on 2nd charge of abandoning infant’s body at home 3 years ago

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Saitama Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment in 2018 after the remains of an infant’s body were found in the attic of her parents’ home in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

Saito, an unemployed resident of Saitama’s Kawagoe City, was first arrested on Sept 2 for abandoning the body of her newborn son after giving birth in her apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. She told police she gave birth early that morning and placed the infant in a plastic case and left it in a closet.

Saito shared the apartment with a man who told police that he didn't know when the baby was born.

On Wednesday, Saito told investigators that another infant’s remains were stored in the attic of her parents’ home. Police found the remains of the infant whose gender is unknown.

Police quoted Saito as saying the infant died three years ago. However, she has given no information on the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death or who the father was.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

One, maybe forgivable, but two. Parents and the man she's living with all liars and enablers

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo