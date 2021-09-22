Woman arrested on 2nd charge of abandoning infant’s body at home 3 years ago

Saitama Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment in 2018 after the remains of an infant’s body were found in the attic of her parents’ home in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

Saito, an unemployed resident of Saitama’s Kawagoe City, was first arrested on Sept 2 for abandoning the body of her newborn son after giving birth in her apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. She told police she gave birth early that morning and placed the infant in a plastic case and left it in a closet.

Saito shared the apartment with a man who told police that he didn't know when the baby was born.

On Wednesday, Saito told investigators that another infant’s remains were stored in the attic of her parents’ home. Police found the remains of the infant whose gender is unknown.

Police quoted Saito as saying the infant died three years ago. However, she has given no information on the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death or who the father was.

