Woman arrested after setting fire to her home

Police in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of arson after she set fire to the home where she lives with her ailing father.

Police said the woman’s father, who is in his 70s, has been hospitalized for some time and the woman was at home alone when the fire began.

Local media reported that flames were seen coming from the first floor of the home at around 4 a.m. Friday. The woman ran out of the house and called 119. The fire was extinguished at around 6:15 a.m.

Police said the woman has admitted starting the fire, which destroyed most of the first floor, but gave no motive.

