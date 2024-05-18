 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of abandoning baby at home after giving birth in toilet

0 Comments
KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of a newborn baby after giving birth at home.

According to police, the woman, who has an intellectual disability, gave birth to the infant in the toilet at around 2:40 p.m. on May 16 at her home in Tarumi Ward, Kobe Shimbun reported. Police said the woman placed the infant in a plastic bag.

The next day, she called police and said she had given birth. She was quoted as saying, “I called a hospital because my baby wasn't breathing, and they told me to call the police.”

Police said the woman’s mother who lives with her told them she didn’t even know that her daughter was pregnant.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the baby’s cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

If the mother was not aware her disabled child was pregnant, huge red flag. DNA should be done on the child to determine the father as personally being disabled a sexual crime might have happened. This is sad Sunday morning reading.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo