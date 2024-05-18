Woman arrested on suspicion of abandoning baby at home after giving birth in toilet

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of a newborn baby after giving birth at home.

According to police, the woman, who has an intellectual disability, gave birth to the infant in the toilet at around 2:40 p.m. on May 16 at her home in Tarumi Ward, Kobe Shimbun reported. Police said the woman placed the infant in a plastic bag.

The next day, she called police and said she had given birth. She was quoted as saying, “I called a hospital because my baby wasn't breathing, and they told me to call the police.”

Police said the woman’s mother who lives with her told them she didn’t even know that her daughter was pregnant.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the baby’s cause of death.

© Japan Today