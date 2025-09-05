 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson and murder after fire at apartment

AOMORI

Police in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of arson and murder after an 81-year-old woman died in a fire in her first-floor apartment last month.

According to police, Emiko Nakata is accused of setting fire to the apartment, which is next to her own apartment in the two-floor wooden building, at around 10:30 a.m. on August 25, Aomori TV reported. The apartment was completely destroyed, resulting in the death of Fukiko Yamauchi, who lived there.

Firefighters and police said that the door to Yamauchi's apartment was unlocked, and it is believed the fire was started from inside the room.

Police said Nakata emerged as a suspect after security camera footage showed her outside Yamauchi’s apartment.

Police are investigating whether there was any prior dispute between the two women.

