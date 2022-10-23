Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting 79-year-old father

AICHI

Police in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her 79-year-old father with whom she lived.

Police said the suspect, Saeko Inagaki, a company employee, has denied the charge, Chukyo TV reported. Police quoted her as saying “I didn’t do anything to him.”

Her father, Hisaaki Inagaki, was found unconscious on the floor of his bedroom at around 8:15 p.m. Friday after his daughter called 119 and said he had collapsed.

He was taken to hospital after having suffered an acute subdural hematoma, according to doctors. He remained in a coma on Sunday.

Police suspect Inagaki shoved her father to the floor as he also had a shoulder injury.

