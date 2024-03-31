Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend multiple times

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 19-year-old boyfriend multiple times.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the victim’s apartment, Kyodo News reported.

Police said a neighbor called 110 to report hearing loud voices and sounds like someone throwing things.

Police went to the apartment and found the victim on the floor, bleeding from knife wounds to his back and right shoulder. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend, Mayu Hasegawa, has admitted stabbing him with a kitchen knife but denied intent to kill. She said she lost her temper while they were having an argument.

