Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend multiple times

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 19-year-old boyfriend multiple times.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the victim’s apartment, Kyodo News reported.

Police said a neighbor called 110 to report hearing loud voices and sounds like someone throwing things.

Police went to the apartment and found the victim on the floor, bleeding from knife wounds to his back and right shoulder. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend, Mayu Hasegawa, has admitted stabbing him with a kitchen knife but denied intent to kill. She said she lost her temper while they were having an argument.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel