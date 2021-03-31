Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing one-year-old daughter

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 34-year-old Romanian woman on suspicion of suffocating her one-year-old daughter to death.

According to police, Diana Ene suffocated her daughter, Yuria Takayama, to death at their apartment in Sawara Ward at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. When Ene’s husband returned home from work on Tuesday night, he found Yuria unconscious in her bedroom and called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said doctors found no external signs of injury on Yuria’s body.

Police said Ene was arrested based on information given by her husband, but did not give details. They said Ene has remained silent since her arrest.

