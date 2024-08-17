 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting jade from store in Niigata Prefecture

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Police in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting jade from a jewelry store on Friday.

According to police, the suspect is a local government employee from Kawasaki City in Kanagawa Ward, and was reportedly in Itoigawa on a sightseeing trip, NTV reported.

Police said they received a call from the store at around 2:40 p.m. Friday, saying a woman shoplifter had been detained.

The woman is suspected of putting two jade wrist accessories, worth about 68,000 yen, in her bag.

Police said she has denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I put them in my bag but I had no intention of stealing them. I was going to pay of them.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel