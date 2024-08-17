Woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting jade from store in Niigata Prefecture

Police in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting jade from a jewelry store on Friday.

According to police, the suspect is a local government employee from Kawasaki City in Kanagawa Ward, and was reportedly in Itoigawa on a sightseeing trip, NTV reported.

Police said they received a call from the store at around 2:40 p.m. Friday, saying a woman shoplifter had been detained.

The woman is suspected of putting two jade wrist accessories, worth about 68,000 yen, in her bag.

Police said she has denied the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I put them in my bag but I had no intention of stealing them. I was going to pay of them.”

