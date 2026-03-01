Woman arrested on suspicion of strangling her 84-year-old mother

Police in Iga City, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 84-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Akie Kawai is accused of strangling her mother Sumie at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, NTV reported. Kawai then called a welfare office and said, "I've killed my mother."

The welfare office contacted police.

The mother was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kawai has so far given no motive.

