crime

Woman arrested over 77-year-old man’s death in Tochigi

TOCHIGI

Police in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 77-year-old man at her home.

According to police, Masako Joyce, whose nationality is American, called 119 just after noon on Friday and said a man had fallen down the stairs at the home she shared with her mother, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, Takeshi Marumoto, was an acquaintance of Joyce’s mother who is in her 80s.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Marumoto lying on the floor bleeding from a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors told police there were other freshly inflicted bruises on his body.

Upon further questioning, Joyce told police she had assaulted Marumoto and pushed him down the stairs from the second floor. She also said she she had shoved his head through a glass door.

Police said Joyce has so far given no motive for assaulting Marumoto.

