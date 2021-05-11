Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over abuse of 5-year-old daughter

GUNMA

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abusing her five-year-old daughter.

According to police, Yuka Watanabe beat her daughter several times with a gardening rod at their home at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Monday, Watanabe took her daughter to hospital where doctors notified a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse.

Police said the girl suffered injuries to her arms and buttocks. Doctors said her injuries will require about two weeks to heal.

Police quoted Watanabe as saying she lost her temper because her daughter didn’t keep a promise.

