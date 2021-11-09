Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested over attempted murder-for-hire of husband

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of hiring three men to kill her husband in a failed plot in August.

According to police, Miyuki Takita, a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted her as saying she wanted to get revenge against her husband.

The attempted murder occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug 7 in the victim’s apartment in Adachi Ward.

The suspects -- two aged 22 and one aged 19 -- entered the apartment and stabbed the man, who is in his 40s, in the chest with a knife while he slept. Takita is believed to have left the apartment door unlocked for the trio . The victim survived the attack with injuries that took a month to recover from, police said.

Police said the suspects told them that a few weeks before the incident, they saw a post on Twitter from a woman seeking someone willing to kill her husband for a large amount of money.

Police said Takita's husband told them his wife was heavily in debt and that they had argued about it.

