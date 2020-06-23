Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested over attempted murder of 5-month-old daughter

SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she burned charcoal briquettes inside a vehicle with her five-month-old daughter. 

According to police, the woman, who is a nurse, is suspected of trying to kill her child and herself in a failed murder-suicide attempt, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Police said the incident occurred on the evening of June 14. The woman, whose name has not been released, was in a car parked on a mountain road in Yugashima, Izu City, as charcoal briquettes were burning inside. However, the woman got out of the car while holding her daughter. Two people who were fishing at a nearby stream contacted the police after spotting the suspect wandering in the area.

The infant was taken to a hospital where doctors said her condition was stable. The woman was arrested on Monday after being released from hospital.

