Woman arrested over attempted murder of husband

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 38-year-old husband.
According to police, Yuka Inomata stabbed her husband in the back as they walked along a street near their apartment at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She then called 110.
Inamata’s husband was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.
Police said Inamata has admitted to stabbing her husband after an argument but denied intent to kill him. A blood-stained knife was found in the couple’s home.© Japan Today
Chip Star
I stabbed him just to frighten him a little, honesty. What?! Stabbing someone can lead to their death? No way. Uts unreasonable to expect a reasonable adult to know this.
MarkX
Again, what is it with all these people carrying knives. Doesn't is seem just a little suspicious after a night out, we presume, and on the way home, she has a knife, pulls it out and stabs him. Sounds rather premeditated to me.