Woman arrested over attempted murder of husband

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 38-year-old husband.

According to police, Yuka Inomata stabbed her husband in the back as they walked along a street near their apartment at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She then called 110.

Inamata’s husband was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.

Police said Inamata has admitted to stabbing her husband after an argument but denied intent to kill him. A blood-stained knife was found in the couple’s home.

