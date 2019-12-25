Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over attempted murder of husband

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 38-year-old husband.

According to police, Yuka Inomata stabbed her husband in the back as they walked along a street near their apartment at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She then called 110.

Inamata’s husband was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.

Police said Inamata has admitted to stabbing her husband after an argument but denied intent to kill him. A blood-stained knife was found in the couple’s home.

2 Comments
I stabbed him just to frighten him a little, honesty. What?! Stabbing someone can lead to their death? No way. Uts unreasonable to expect a reasonable adult to know this.

Again, what is it with all these people carrying knives. Doesn't is seem just a little suspicious after a night out, we presume, and on the way home, she has a knife, pulls it out and stabs him. Sounds rather premeditated to me.

