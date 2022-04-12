Woman arrested over attempted murder of boyfriend

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 35-year-old boyfriend with whom she lived.

According to police, the unidentified suspect, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed her boyfriend at around 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The victim, whose occupation is also unknown, sustained stab wounds to his abdomen from the knife attack.

The victim managed to call the suspect’s mother and she called police. The man was taken to hospital, suffering from knife wounds to his throat and abdomen, and remains in a serious condition, police said.

