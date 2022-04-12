Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over attempted murder of boyfriend

3 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 35-year-old boyfriend with whom she lived.

According to police, the unidentified suspect, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed her boyfriend at around 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The victim, whose occupation is also unknown, sustained stab wounds to his abdomen from the knife attack.

The victim managed to call the suspect’s mother and she called police. The man was taken to hospital, suffering from knife wounds to his throat and abdomen, and remains in a serious condition, police said.

3 Comments
Love hurts?

Victim must have had some real concern for the assailant to call her mother before police and ambulance? -

*- “The victim managed to call the suspect’s mother and she called police.” -*

Poor guy. As of the 4:45pm initial posting, it was “stab wounds to the abdomen” but the next paragraph added “knife wounds to the throat” as well. Yes, quite ‘serious conditions’.

Here’s hoping he can pull through so all those other “unknown”s can be provided in the next update.

