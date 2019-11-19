Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over attempted murder of son

AKITA

Police in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of attempting to kill her elementary school son by strangling him.

According to police, another member of the family called 110 at around 6:40 p.m. Monday and said a woman had tried to strangle her son to death, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police rushed to the apartment and took the boy’s mother into custody. The boy was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the woman has admitted to the charge.

Local media reported that a few years ago and again last March, police had been notified by a child welfare center about trouble within the family.

