Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over death of 56-year-old mother

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 56-year-old mother at their home on Saturday.

According to police, Yasuko Yamada repeatedly hit her mother Atsuko with both fists for 15 minutes from around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Yamada called 119 and said that her mother wasn’t breathing. The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The hospital contacted police.

Police said that Atsuko had suffered a broken nose, broken arm and rib damage.

Yamada was quoted by police as saying she and her mother often quarreled and that she only meant to stop the argument when she hit her mother, but lost her temper.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Is it only me, or does it seem to many people that this type of news (intrafamily murder) is more prevalent in Japan than in other countries? Or is it just reported more?

Intrafamily crime a reflection of Japan's aging society | The Japan Times

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yes. It is more frequent. By large. By magnitudes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“Yes. It is more frequent. By large. By magnitudes.”

Could you direct me to a source, please.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog