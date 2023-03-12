Woman arrested over death of 56-year-old mother

Police in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 56-year-old mother at their home on Saturday.

According to police, Yasuko Yamada repeatedly hit her mother Atsuko with both fists for 15 minutes from around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Yamada called 119 and said that her mother wasn’t breathing. The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The hospital contacted police.

Police said that Atsuko had suffered a broken nose, broken arm and rib damage.

Yamada was quoted by police as saying she and her mother often quarreled and that she only meant to stop the argument when she hit her mother, but lost her temper.

