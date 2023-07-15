Woman arrested over death of 73-year-old mother

Police in Yuki, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 73-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Chiyoko Yonekura called 110 at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday and said she had stabbed her mother, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the house and found the victim, Hatsuko Yonekura, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Yonekura has admitted stabbing her mother but gave no motive. Police said that the victim consulted them in 2021 about troublesome behavior by her daughter but did not give further details

The victim lived with her two daughters. Her other daughter was asleep at the time of the incident and told police she heard nothing.

