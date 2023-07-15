Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over death of 73-year-old mother

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Yuki, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 73-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Chiyoko Yonekura called 110 at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday and said she had stabbed her mother, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the house and found the victim, Hatsuko Yonekura, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Yonekura has admitted stabbing her mother but gave no motive. Police said that the victim consulted them in 2021 about troublesome behavior by her daughter but did not give further details

The victim lived with her two daughters. Her other daughter was asleep at the time of the incident and told police she heard nothing.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo