Woman arrested over death of 73-year-old mother at home in Tochigi

Police in Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of fatally assaulting her 73-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday. Kyodo News reported that Midori Sakurai is accused of punching her mother in the face, using both fists, and kicking her hip. She then called 119 on Saturday and her mother was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

The hospital contacted police about a case of possible abuse. Police said Sakurai has admitted beating her mother after an argument.

