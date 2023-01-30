Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over death of 73-year-old mother at home in Tochigi

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of fatally assaulting her 73-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday. Kyodo News reported that Midori Sakurai is accused of punching her mother in the face, using both fists, and kicking her hip. She then called 119 on Saturday and her mother was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

The hospital contacted police about a case of possible abuse. Police said Sakurai has admitted beating her mother after an argument.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog