Woman arrested over death of 8-year-old daughter, says she was ‘exhausted' from raising her child

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 8-year-old daughter.

Police said the woman, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of strangling her daughter to death at their apartment in Toshima Ward on April 28, TV Asahi reported. She lived alone with her daughter.

According to police, the woman called 119 at around 12:50 p.m. the same day and said, "My child is unconscious and I tried to kill myself using charcoal briquettes."

When paramedics arrived, the daughter was lying face up on the bed. She was declared dead.

Remnants of burning charcoal briquettes were found in the bathroom. The girl's mother was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. She was arrested on Saturday after being discharged.

Police quoted her as saying, "After lighting the charcoal briquettes, I strangled my daughter to death with both hands. My health was poor, I was struggling financially, and I was exhausted from raising my child.”

© Japan Today