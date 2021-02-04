Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over death of 83-year-old disabled mother

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old disabled mother by punching her in the face at their home.

According to police, Megumi Inaba allegedly punched her mother Teru in the face multiple times in late January at their apartment in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. On the afternoon of Feb 2, Inaba called 119 and said her mother appeared to be dead in her bed.

After several bruises were found on Teru’s face, police questioned Inaba and on Wednesday, she admitted to beating her mother. After her arrest, she was quoted as saying, “I was stressed out from looking after her. I just lost it and hit her face with my fist four or five times.”

Police said Inaba quit her job about 10 years ago and moved in with her parents to take care of her disabled father. When he died several years ago, she continued to look after her mother who became bedridden about a year ago.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel