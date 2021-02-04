Woman arrested over death of 83-year-old disabled mother

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old disabled mother by punching her in the face at their home.

According to police, Megumi Inaba allegedly punched her mother Teru in the face multiple times in late January at their apartment in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. On the afternoon of Feb 2, Inaba called 119 and said her mother appeared to be dead in her bed.

After several bruises were found on Teru’s face, police questioned Inaba and on Wednesday, she admitted to beating her mother. After her arrest, she was quoted as saying, “I was stressed out from looking after her. I just lost it and hit her face with my fist four or five times.”

Police said Inaba quit her job about 10 years ago and moved in with her parents to take care of her disabled father. When he died several years ago, she continued to look after her mother who became bedridden about a year ago.

