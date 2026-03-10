Woman arrested over death of bedridden 29-year-old daughter

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested in Mobara City, Chiba Prefecture, on suspicion of killing her 29-year-old bedridden daughter by drowning her.

Police said Chieko Saito is accused of killing her daughter Kana by forcing her head into a clothing case filled with water in the early hours of March 8, NTV reported.

A neighbor called 110 and told police, "I got a call around 6:12 a.m. from Saito. She said something terrible had happened, and asked me to come over."

The neighbor told police that when he entered the house, Saito was sitting in the corner of a room, her entire body wet. He said she was crying and shaking and told him "Kana is dead and I did it."

After finding Kana's body, the man called 110.

Police said Saito told them that she was pessimistic about the future of her bedridden daughter who had a severe congenital physical disability and was unable to move much or speak.

Saito was quoted by police as saying "I was worried about wha would happen to Kana if I died first. I didn't intend for her to die alone; I intended to die as well, but couldn’t go through with it.”

© Japan Today