crime

Woman arrested over death of mentally disabled son

KYOTO

Police in Kyoto said Saturday they have arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 17-year-old mentally disabled son at their apartment in Sakyo Ward.

According to police, Ayano Sakayama has admitted to using a belt to strangle her son Ryu, who had been attending a school for special needs students, while he was asleep on Thursday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two lived alone.

On Friday morning, a relative came to visit them at around 10:15 a.m. and found the body of the boy. At 10:50 a.m., Sakayama was seen on the edge of the roof of a nearby apartment building. However, police were able to talk her out of jumping. Police said there was a knife wound in Sakayama’s neck.

Sakayama was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her son.

Local media reported Saturday that in February 2019, Sakayama had consulted with police about her son’s violent behavior toward her at times.

