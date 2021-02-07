Woman arrested over deaths of two young sons

Police in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her two sons, aged 5 and 3, at their Ground Self-Defense Force apartment near the base on Sunday.
According to police, Akiko Wakita, who works as a caregiver, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Wakita called 110 at 3:50 p.m. Sunday and said she had killed her sons.
Police rushed to the scene and found the two children, Haruya and his younger brother Ryohei in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead due to strangulation.
Wakita’s husband, who works at the base, was out at the time. Police said Wakita has so far given no motive.© Japan Today
Fighto!
What a horrible way to treat two little boys. Strangled to death by the person they trusted with all their soul. Fly high, little angels.
I see no oither option than execution of the evil woman. I can only imagine the state the poor father is in.
rainyday
It really feels that this type of story is happenning way too often. Well, if it even happens once it is too often, but almost every day now there is a story of some kid being murdered by a parent or relative these days. Its heartbreaking and horrifying to read.