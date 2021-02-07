Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over deaths of two young sons

2 Comments
OKINAWA

Police in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her two sons, aged 5 and 3, at their Ground Self-Defense Force apartment near the base on Sunday.

According to police, Akiko Wakita, who works as a caregiver, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Wakita called 110 at 3:50 p.m. Sunday and said she had killed her sons.

Police rushed to the scene and found the two children, Haruya and his younger brother Ryohei in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Wakita’s husband, who works at the base, was out at the time. Police said Wakita has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

What a horrible way to treat two little boys. Strangled to death by the person they trusted with all their soul. Fly high, little angels.

I see no oither option than execution of the evil woman. I can only imagine the state the poor father is in.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It really feels that this type of story is happenning way too often. Well, if it even happens once it is too often, but almost every day now there is a story of some kid being murdered by a parent or relative these days. Its heartbreaking and horrifying to read.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog