Woman arrested over deaths of two young sons

Police in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her two sons, aged 5 and 3, at their Ground Self-Defense Force apartment near the base on Sunday.

According to police, Akiko Wakita, who works as a caregiver, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Wakita called 110 at 3:50 p.m. Sunday and said she had killed her sons.

Police rushed to the scene and found the two children, Haruya and his younger brother Ryohei in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Wakita’s husband, who works at the base, was out at the time. Police said Wakita has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today