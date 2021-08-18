Woman arrested over drowning of 2-year-old grandson

Police in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of drowning her 2-year-old grandson. Police believe the woman, Eriko Kimoto, also tried to drown herself but was unable to go through with it.

According to police, Kimoto is accused of drowning her grandson Reo Taguchi in a pond sometime between 9:40 p.m. on July 21 and 9:50 a.m. the following day, Kyodo News reported. Reo had been living with his grandparents since April.

On the evening of July 21, Kimoto’s husband filed a missing person report when she failed to return home after leaving to pick Reo up at a nursery school. Officers later found her at the pond located about 2.5 kilometers from her home. She was holding Reo in her arms, with her legs submerged in the water. Reo was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and taken to hospital where doctors confirmed he had drowned.

Police said Kimoto, who has been in hospital since the incident, was arrested on Monday after her recovery. Police quoted her as saying she killed her grandson, but she gave no reason.

