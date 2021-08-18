Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over drowning of 2-year-old grandson

0 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of drowning her 2-year-old grandson. Police believe the woman, Eriko Kimoto, also tried to drown herself but was unable to go through with it.

According to police, Kimoto is accused of drowning her grandson Reo Taguchi in a pond sometime between 9:40 p.m. on July 21 and 9:50 a.m. the following day, Kyodo News reported. Reo had been living with his grandparents since April.

On the evening of July 21, Kimoto’s husband filed a missing person report when she failed to return home after leaving to pick Reo up at a nursery school. Officers later found her at the pond located about 2.5 kilometers from her home. She was holding Reo in her arms, with her legs submerged in the water. Reo was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and taken to hospital where doctors confirmed he had drowned.

Police said Kimoto, who has been in hospital since the incident, was arrested on Monday after her recovery. Police quoted her as saying she killed her grandson, but she gave no reason.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog