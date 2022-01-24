Woman arrested over fatal accident says she was looking at her parakeet

A 50-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death told police that she was momentarily distracted by looking at her parakeet which was in a cage on the front passenger seat.
The accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday on a street in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, Kyoko Funato was driving along when she crossed the center line and slammed into two bicycles, killing a 39-year-old woman on one bike, and a 3-year-old boy riding with his 29-year-old mother on another bike. The mother suffered a broken leg.
Funato told police she was distracted by her pet bird and lost control of the steering wheel for a few seconds. She said she had been taking the bird to a vet.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
nandakandamanda
Parakeet more excusable than a mobile phone, but a perfect tragedy nevertheless.
Mocheake
That parakeet won't be able to visit her in the slammer.
expat
Who's gonna get custody of Tweety?
garypen
I've been driving for a number of decades, the first few of which were in NYC, and the last few of which before moving here were in the SF Bay area. And, I can say without a doubt that driving in Japan requires far more concentration than those places, even though there are lower speed limits and less traffic congestion here.
The extremely narrow roads, twists and turns, voluminous hills, lack of sidewalks, poor signage, utility poles in the road (wtf is with that?), oddly placed traffic signals, crazy bicyclists, etc require constant and full attention to avoid hitting person, bicycle, vehicle, utility pole, guardrail, wall, street sign, etc.
If she needed to attend to her pet while driving she should have pulled over or stopped.