Woman arrested over fatal accident says she was looking at her parakeet

A 50-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death told police that she was momentarily distracted by looking at her parakeet which was in a cage on the front passenger seat.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday on a street in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, Kyoko Funato was driving along when she crossed the center line and slammed into two bicycles, killing a 39-year-old woman on one bike, and a 3-year-old boy riding with his 29-year-old mother on another bike. The mother suffered a broken leg.

Funato told police she was distracted by her pet bird and lost control of the steering wheel for a few seconds. She said she had been taking the bird to a vet.

