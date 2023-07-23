Woman arrested over fatal assault of acquaintance

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 29-year-old female acquaintance.

According to police, Teresa Kumagaya, a company employee, beat her friend Yoshie Tatsuguchi about the head and face several times with her fists at her (Kumagaya’s) apartment at around 9 p.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported.

Kumagaya called 110 at 1 p.m. Saturday and told police that her friend who was visiting her had lost consciousness. Tatsuguchi, who is from Sumoto, Hyogo Prefecture, was taken to hospital where she died a short time after arrival, police said.

Police said Kumagaya has admitted assaulting Tatsuguchi and quoted her as saying they got into an argument and she lost her temper.

