Woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Aomori Pref

Police in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman over a hit-and-run incident in which a 76-year-old woman was killed.

According to police, Mieko Shiratori, a nurse, has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death after she allegedly hit and killed Setsuko Honma at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan 9, Fuji TV reported. Police said Honma has denied the allegation.

Police said the incident occurred along a straight stretch of road with snow piled up on both sides. Shiratori’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

