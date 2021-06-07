Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of boyfriend

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 37-year-old boyfriend at his apartment.

According to police, Yoko Mizutani is accused of stabbing her former co-worker and boyfriend, Yuki Aizawa, multiple times with a fruit knife at her apartment in Taito Ward at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Aizawa managed to call 110 and report he had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died later Sunday.

Police arrested Mizutani who was still in the apartment when they arrived. She was quoted as saying, "We got into a fight over something trivial but I didn’t mean to kill him.” Police said she also told them she wanted to die, too, and had cut herself on the chin.

Aizawa was a company employee who lived in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

