Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of boyfriend

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 37-year-old boyfriend at his apartment.
According to police, Yoko Mizutani is accused of stabbing her former co-worker and boyfriend, Yuki Aizawa, multiple times with a fruit knife at her apartment in Taito Ward at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Aizawa managed to call 110 and report he had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died later Sunday.
Police arrested Mizutani who was still in the apartment when they arrived. She was quoted as saying, "We got into a fight over something trivial but I didn’t mean to kill him.” Police said she also told them she wanted to die, too, and had cut herself on the chin.
Aizawa was a company employee who lived in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.© Japan Today
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Didn’t mean to kill him? Just meant to tickle him? Filthy murdering scum. She’s gonna enjoy prison with no alcohol.
Sven Asai
Temperatures rise, so do numbers of killings. lol
Some dude
What struck me in particular was the “at around 3 a.m.” part. Unless they both worked unusual hours, 3 a.m. is not normally a time you’d be having an argument.
What with this and the other murder story today, I think it’s time they started teaching conflict resolution in schools. “Rule 1: try not to kill the other person. It does resolve the conflict in a way, but it usually ends up with the other person in jail”. “Sensei, will that be on the test?”
Addfwyn
I could almost buy a "I didn't meant to kill him argument" with a singular stabbing in the heat of the moment, and then realising what you did. Multiple stabbings? Maybe not premediated, but definitely murderous intent.
Pukey2
I have a friend who knew someone who threatened to kill herself too, by jumping out of a window (at street level, ie first floor).
Trapped
No, if she had meant to kill him, she'd have cut him on the chin too.
Sarcasm- off.
cracaphat
You can bet they'd been drinking.
CaptDingleheimer
Well, at least he's out of his misary.
If I was 37 and unmarried, I'd have a girlfriend (or three) myself, but she sure as hell wouldn't be 45 years old.
33, tops.
Concerned Citizen
Evil thoughts usually precede the evil deed. She should have blocked out the thoughts well before allowing them to push her over the edge. She'll probably have a long time to think that over. Sad situation.
Yasuragi
I knew a guy in college that killed his bother like that. They were having some dumb argument in the kitchen, the brother smacked him across the face breaking his glasses and the guy stabbed him a single time with the fillet knife from the counter. Hit him right in the aorta. Amazing aim, you know, without glasses and all.
He called 911 immediately and stayed on the line doing his best but I believe the brother died before EMTs arrived.
Something tells me this situation is...quite a bit different.
kaimycahl
In the heat of the argument neither person is listening to one another, angers because both individuals want to prove they are right, tempers rise and during the heat of that moment people just don't think clearly and just react. I believe she didn't mean to kill him. I have seen many instances where two people are arguing and someone steps in between the two people arguing and the person who gets punched is the person who stepped in the middle. People just react they don't think when arguing this is why its important to not have anything in your hands during an argument because you never know the outcome. An accident is a unplanned event, in this case I think that is exactly what it was. Now she has to deal with that.
Bjorn Tomention
Leave, walk away, get out, it's not worth it !
Learn that !
Don't stay their and argue !
If it's your place they leave !
theFu
This is why you never go to sleep mad at your spouse.