Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of boyfriend

13 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 37-year-old boyfriend at his apartment.

According to police, Yoko Mizutani is accused of stabbing her former co-worker and boyfriend, Yuki Aizawa, multiple times with a fruit knife at her apartment in Taito Ward at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Aizawa managed to call 110 and report he had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died later Sunday.

Police arrested Mizutani who was still in the apartment when they arrived. She was quoted as saying, "We got into a fight over something trivial but I didn’t mean to kill him.” Police said she also told them she wanted to die, too, and had cut herself on the chin.

Aizawa was a company employee who lived in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Didn’t mean to kill him? Just meant to tickle him? Filthy murdering scum. She’s gonna enjoy prison with no alcohol.

1 ( +8 / -7 )

Temperatures rise, so do numbers of killings. lol

2 ( +4 / -2 )

What struck me in particular was the “at around 3 a.m.” part. Unless they both worked unusual hours, 3 a.m. is not normally a time you’d be having an argument.

What with this and the other murder story today, I think it’s time they started teaching conflict resolution in schools. “Rule 1: try not to kill the other person. It does resolve the conflict in a way, but it usually ends up with the other person in jail”. “Sensei, will that be on the test?”

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

I could almost buy a "I didn't meant to kill him argument" with a singular stabbing in the heat of the moment, and then realising what you did. Multiple stabbings? Maybe not premediated, but definitely murderous intent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Police said she also told them she wanted to die, too, and had cut herself on the chin.

I have a friend who knew someone who threatened to kill herself too, by jumping out of a window (at street level, ie first floor).

0 ( +1 / -1 )

No, if she had meant to kill him, she'd have cut him on the chin too.

Sarcasm- off.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What struck me in particular was the “at around 3 a.m.” part. Unless they both worked unusual hours, 3 a.m. is not normally a time you’d be having an argument.

You can bet they'd been drinking.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well, at least he's out of his misary.

If I was 37 and unmarried, I'd have a girlfriend (or three) myself, but she sure as hell wouldn't be 45 years old.

33, tops.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Evil thoughts usually precede the evil deed. She should have blocked out the thoughts well before allowing them to push her over the edge. She'll probably have a long time to think that over. Sad situation.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I could almost buy a "I didn't meant to kill him argument" with a singular stabbing in the heat of the moment, and then realising what you did. Multiple stabbings? Maybe not premediated, but definitely murderous intent.

I knew a guy in college that killed his bother like that. They were having some dumb argument in the kitchen, the brother smacked him across the face breaking his glasses and the guy stabbed him a single time with the fillet knife from the counter. Hit him right in the aorta. Amazing aim, you know, without glasses and all.

He called 911 immediately and stayed on the line doing his best but I believe the brother died before EMTs arrived.

Something tells me this situation is...quite a bit different.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In the heat of the argument neither person is listening to one another, angers because both individuals want to prove they are right, tempers rise and during the heat of that moment people just don't think clearly and just react. I believe she didn't mean to kill him. I have seen many instances where two people are arguing and someone steps in between the two people arguing and the person who gets punched is the person who stepped in the middle. People just react they don't think when arguing this is why its important to not have anything in your hands during an argument because you never know the outcome. An accident is a unplanned event, in this case I think that is exactly what it was. Now she has to deal with that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Leave, walk away, get out, it's not worth it !

Learn that !

Don't stay their and argue !

If it's your place they leave !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is why you never go to sleep mad at your spouse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog