crime

Woman arrested over hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

SAITAMA

Police in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 41-year-old woman truck driver over the hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist.

According to police, the driver, Sachiko Shimazu, from Komaki in Aichi Prefecture, hit the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, whose name has not yet been released, at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday on National Route 16, Fuji TV reported. The man was taken to hospital where he died later Thursday.

Shimazu’s truck was identified through highway surveillance camera footage and a witness who called 110. Shimazu has denied the charge and was quoted by police as saying she can’t remember hitting anyone with her truck.

