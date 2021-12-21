Woman arrested over husband’s death in Niigata

Police in Niigata City have arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 57-year-old husband at their home on Monday.

According to police, Yumiko Hasebe is accused of hitting her husband Tadashi in the head and then fatally stabbing him in the chest at their home on Monday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hasebe called 110 at around 1:50 p.m. and said she had killed her husband.

Police found the victim collapsed on the living room floor. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hasebe has so far given no motive for killing her husband, police said.

