crime

Woman arrested over husband’s murder

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 55-year-old husband.

Police said Mika Masaoka has admitted to killing her husband Kenichi at their home early Wednesday morning by stabbing him in the neck and chest several times, Fuji TV reported. She was quoted as saying she lost her temper after she had an argument with her husband and then stabbed him. She has since said she didn’t want to talk about it, according to police. 

Masaoka’s body was found in his 2nd-floor bedroom by the couple’s 17-year-old son when he returned home on Wednesday night. His mother was not at home and he notified police.

Police said the woman was picked up at a train station in Soka at around 4:30 a.m.  Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
There are severe anger management issues in this country. It couldn't be because people are socially pressured to just eat whatever nonsense comes their way (gaman), could it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

