Woman arrested for strangling 82-year-old mother

Police in Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 62-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old mother.

Police said they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday from a woman claiming she had killed her mother, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the three-story house and found the body of Kimiyo Izumida collapsed on the second floor. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Izumida’s daughter, Yumiko Ike, told police she strangled her mother with a thin cord at around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, Ike’s husband, who also lives in the house, was working at their dry cleaning store on the first floor when the incident occurred. He was quoted by police as saying he had no idea what had happened.

Ike and her husband live on the third floor while Izumida lived on the second floor.

© Japan Today