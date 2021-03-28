Woman arrested over mother’s death, setting fire to house

Police in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 56-year-old mother and then setting fire to her parents’ house earlier this month.

According to police, Yasue Cho is accused of killing her mother Meia by beating her and then setting fire to the two-story wooden house on March 5, Sankei Shimbun reported. Cho’s 58-year-old father was away at the time.

However, investigators found signs that Cho’s mother had been beaten.

Police said Cho, who did not live with her parents, was visiting her mother at the time but her whereabouts since the fire were unknown until Monday morning when she was arrested in Nagano city after submitting to voluntary questioning.

Police did not say if Cho has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today