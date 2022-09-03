Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over murder of 51-year-old man with whom she lived

SAITAMA

Police in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing the 51-year-old man with whom she lived.

According to police, Yumi Ito has admitted to fatally stabbing Shoichi Shikama, a company president, on Friday. Kyodo News reported that an employee of Shikama, went to his house at around 1 p.m. after he didn’t show up for work. After getting no response by phone and finding the door locked, the employee called 110.

When police arrived, they found Shikama lying on the living room floor after having been stabbed in the chest and elsewhere. He was declared dead at the scene. Ito, who was in the apartment, had tried to hang herself but was conscious, police said. She was quoted as saying she stabbed Shikama in the morning after they had an argument about their relationship.

