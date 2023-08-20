Woman arrested over murder of 67-year-old mother

Police in Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 67-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Maiko Sakamoto is accused of strangling and stabbing her mother, Eriko, sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Sakamoto’s father, who had been out, returned home at around 2 p.m. and called 119 after finding Eriko in their first-floor bedroom, unconscious and her body cold.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said she had several knife wounds to her stomach and neck.

Police said Sakamoto, who was found in her second-floor bedroom with a blood-stained knife, has admitted killing her mother but has so far given no motive.

