crime

Woman arrested over murder of 81-year-old woman in Aomori Pref

AOMORI

Police in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of killing an 81-year-old woman last month.

Police said the suspect, identified as Ryoko Kubota, is accused of strangling Shigeko Ohinata with a necktie, Sankei Shimbun. The body of Ohinata, who lived alone, was found by a friend at around 4 p.m. on Nov 2. She was lying inside by the entrance to the front door which was not locked.

Police said an autopsy revealed Ohinata was choked to death and that she had been dead for several days. Investigators said there were no signs of a struggle. However, there was no money in Ohinata’s purse or handbag, leading police to believe robbery may have been a motive.

Police did not say if Kubota, who also lives in Hachinohe, has admitted to the allegation or not. Police said she surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed her outside the victim’s home.

