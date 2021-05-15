Woman arrested over murder of 83-year-old husband

Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old husband.

According to police, Misako Ogura used a spray can to beat her husband Takenori several times about the face and upper body at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported. She then called a relative who came over. The relative called 119.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Ogura has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she attacked her husband after they had a heated argument.

