Woman arrested over murder of common-law husband

Police in Yokohama said Sunday they have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 70-year-old common-law husband.

According to police, Iseko Niyama went to a police station at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday and said she might have killed her common-law husband, Fuji TV reported. Police went to her apartment and found the body of Hiroshi Norii, lying in a futon.

Police quoted Niyama as saying she had suffocated Norii, who had been bed-ridden for several months, by covering his nose and mouth with a blanket at around 3 a.m. Police said the victim was already dead when they arrived.

Niyama told police she had become worn out from looking after Norii.

