Woman arrested over murder of common-law husband

Police in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 30-year-old common-law husband.

According to police, Sakiko Miura, a beauty salon worker, has admitted to stabbing Kyohei Wada, a company employee, in the neck at their home at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. Miura called 119 about 10 minutes later and said she had stabbed her husband.

Wada was taken to hospital where he died early Tuesday morning. Police found a blood-blood-stained bread knife with a 30-cm-long blade, which they believe was the murder weapon, near the body in the first-floor living room.

Police said the couple lived with their four children in the two-story house. None of the children were injured.

Police said they had been called to the house twice in the past after Miura complained that Wada had been violent toward her when he was drunk.

