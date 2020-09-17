Woman arrested over murder of husband

Police in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she stabbed her 41-year-old husband at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Junko Ikeda stabbed her husband Atsushi, a company executive, in the stomach after they had an argument. She then called her mother and told her what she had some. The mother called police.

Ikeda was taken to hospital where he died about four hours later.

Police said Junko was drunk at the time of her arrest and quoted her as saying she did not mean to kill her husband.

