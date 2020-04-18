Woman arrested over murder of husband in Iwate Pref

Police in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 47-year-old husband at their house.

According to police, Chieko Yoshida strangled her husband Shu, a company employee, sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said that on Thursday morning, Shu’s workplace received a call from Chieko saying her husband was ill and wouldn’t be coming to work.

Later, Yoshida sent an email message to a relative in which she said she had killed her husband. The relative contacted a friend who called police. Shu’s body was found at around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Yoshida was detained after being found driving a car in Aomori City at around 4 p.m. Thursday. After questioning, she was charged with her husband’s murder on Friday morning.

Neighbors told local media they were unaware of any trouble between the couple.

