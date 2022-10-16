Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested over murder of man she lived with

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old man who lived with her at her apartment.

Police said Yuri Tanaka, a part-time worker, is accused of fatally stabbing Kyo Matsui, whose occupation is unknown, at her apartment in Naniwa Ward at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Tanaka called 119 about 10 minutes later and said she had stabbed her boyfriend.

Matsui was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later due to loss of blood from a knife wound to his back.

Police quoted Tanaka as saying she didn’t mean to kill Matsui and that she didn’t think the knife wound had been deep enough to kill him. Police said Tanaka told them she stabbed Matsui after they had argued.

